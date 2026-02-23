Global Trade Tensions: Impact of U.S. Supreme Court's Tariff Ruling

China is conducting a comprehensive review of the United States Supreme Court's recent decision on tariffs, with the Chinese Commerce Ministry urging the removal of unilateral tariff measures. This statement follows a U.S. court verdict that delivered a major blow to former President Donald Trump by invalidating many of the tariffs that fueled a global trade war, including those targeting China.

Reacting quickly, Trump announced a new 10% tariff on U.S. imports worldwide, later increasing it to 15%, a move that reportedly surprised his own officials. China criticized these U.S. tariffs, stating they breach international trade norms and U.S. domestic laws, warning they harm both countries. This trade issue is expected to dominate discussions ahead of Trump's upcoming visit to China, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping.

Amid this backdrop, countries within Asia, including South Korea and India, and institutions like the European Central Bank have expressed concerns about the volatility these developments bring to global trade. South Korea is looking to maintain a balanced relationship with the U.S., while India postponed a trade delegation visit due to tariff uncertainties. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde emphasized the need for clear and legally sound tariff policies to avoid further market disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)