Left Menu

RBI Cracks Down on Mis-Selling: New Guidelines for Banks and NBFCs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted concerns about mis-selling, urging banks to refrain from the practice. The RBI is set to introduce new guidelines targeting advertising and sales of financial products to enhance customer protection, focusing on preventing mis-selling and compulsory bundling by banks and NBFCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:28 IST
RBI Cracks Down on Mis-Selling: New Guidelines for Banks and NBFCs
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has issued a stern warning to banks, emphasizing, "You cannot afford to mis-sell." Her comments came during a press conference following the routine post-Budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sitharaman expressed her approval of the RBI's initiative to offer guidance against mis-selling, underscoring that such practices will not be tolerated.

Highlighting the nuances of this issue, Sitharaman pointed out that the insurance regulator considers bank-led sales outside its jurisdiction, while the RBI views insurance as non-banking activity. This has left consumers, particularly individual deposit holders, in a precarious position. She noted frequent complaints from borrowers pressured into purchasing insurance when securing home loans, despite already offering property as collateral.

The RBI recently proposed comprehensive guidelines to regulate the advertising, marketing, and sale of financial products. These guidelines, covering a broad spectrum of regulated entities such as banks and NBFCs, aim to prevent mis-selling, compulsory bundling, and misleading digital practices. A notable feature is the clear prohibition of compulsory bundling, wherein offering one product is conditional upon purchasing another. To protect consumers, the RBI mandates refunding the entire amount and providing compensation if mis-selling is established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

Patel Engineering Secures Renuka Ji Dam Project Bid

 India
2
G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

G7 Trade Ministers to Address U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Belgium
3
Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

Congress Leads Farmers’ Fight Against India-US Trade Pact

 India
4
Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

Former Zimbabwe Leader's Son in Court for Attempted Murder

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026