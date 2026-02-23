Left Menu

Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% in 2025 to 47 tons: central bank figures

Venezuela ​gold reserves ​fell 11% ‌last year to ​end 2025 at 47 tons, ‌figures from the central bank seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:31 IST
Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% in 2025 to 47 tons: central bank figures

Venezuela ​gold reserves ​fell 11% ‌last year to ​end 2025 at 47 tons, ‌figures from the central bank seen by Reuters on Monday showed. In 2024, ‌the bank ended the year ‌with 53 tons in reserves, a 13% fall from the year before.

The ⁠value ​of ⁠Venezuela's gold reserves at end-December stood at $6.63 ⁠billion, with the average price of ​gold estimated by the central bank ⁠at $4,389.45 per troy ounce, a significant uptick ⁠from ​the year before amid high prices for gold ⁠worldwide. The bank did not offer details ⁠about ⁠the reserves and did not immediately respond to a ‌request ‌for comment. (Reporting ​by Reuters)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's first light-and-sound show in tunnel to be launched in Kerala's Chilakoor on Feb 26

India's first light-and-sound show in tunnel to be launched in Kerala's Chil...

 India
2
Two arrested for racial attack on Nagaland woman doctor in UP's Gorakhpur

Two arrested for racial attack on Nagaland woman doctor in UP's Gorakhpur

 India
3
Bihar IG arrested from Patna by Andhra police in 5-year-old case, released by court hours later

Bihar IG arrested from Patna by Andhra police in 5-year-old case, released b...

 India
4
Meta survey found 19% of young teen Instagram users saw unwanted nude or sexual images, filing shows 

Meta survey found 19% of young teen Instagram users saw unwanted nude or sex...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026