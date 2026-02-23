Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% in 2025 to 47 tons: central bank figures

Venezuela ​gold reserves ​fell 11% ‌last year to ​end 2025 at 47 tons, ‌figures from the central bank seen by Reuters on Monday showed. In 2024, ‌the bank ended the year ‌with 53 tons in reserves, a 13% fall from the year before.

The ⁠value ​of ⁠Venezuela's gold reserves at end-December stood at $6.63 ⁠billion, with the average price of ​gold estimated by the central bank ⁠at $4,389.45 per troy ounce, a significant uptick ⁠from ​the year before amid high prices for gold ⁠worldwide. The bank did not offer details ⁠about ⁠the reserves and did not immediately respond to a ‌request ‌for comment. (Reporting ​by Reuters)

