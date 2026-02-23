Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% in 2025 to 47 tons: central bank figures
Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% last year to end 2025 at 47 tons, figures from the central bank seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
Venezuela gold reserves fell 11% last year to end 2025 at 47 tons, figures from the central bank seen by Reuters on Monday showed. In 2024, the bank ended the year with 53 tons in reserves, a 13% fall from the year before.
The value of Venezuela's gold reserves at end-December stood at $6.63 billion, with the average price of gold estimated by the central bank at $4,389.45 per troy ounce, a significant uptick from the year before amid high prices for gold worldwide. The bank did not offer details about the reserves and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- â Venezuela
- â€Œrequest
- Venezuela