IOC to Probe FIFA Chief's Political Alignment with Trump

IOC President Kirsty Coventry announced an investigation into FIFA leader Gianni Infantino's participation in an event with U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging his political neutrality. Infantino's ties with the U.S. government, leading up to the 2026 World Cup, raise questions about potential breaches of IOC rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 21-02-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 09:24 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is set to investigate FIFA leader Gianni Infantino's involvement in a recent political event hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump. The event, held in Washington D.C., aimed at launching Trump's Board of Peace initiative, saw Infantino signing a partnership representing FIFA.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry expressed concerns over Infantino's participation, which could conflict with the organization's stance on political neutrality. Coventry, speaking at the Milan Cortina Winter Games, confirmed the IOC's commitment to examining the issue, especially with the upcoming 2026 World Cup closely aligning Infantino with U.S. interests.

This scrutiny arises amidst FIFA's planned $75 million investment in Gaza and Infantino's frequent engagement with Trump, which may contravene the political independence enshrined in the Olympic Charter. The IOC's diverse membership, including significant figures from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, emphasizes the global expectation for unbiased conduct in sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

