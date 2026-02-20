Left Menu

FIFA Kicks Off Peace Initiative: Transforming Conflict Zones Through Soccer

FIFA and the Board of Peace have formed a partnership to attract investment for sustainable development in conflict regions through football. The initiative aims to aid Gaza's reconstruction by supporting soccer projects and addressing challenges such as disarmament, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding efforts.

In a landmark move, FIFA has teamed up with the Board of Peace to launch a strategic partnership aimed at revitalizing conflict-affected regions through soccer. This collaboration, announced Thursday, seeks to draw investment from global leaders to facilitate sustainable development.

Central to the plan is Gaza's reconstruction, contingent upon disarmament agreements and humanitarian aid management. The initiative outlines the construction of FIFA-supported mini-pitches, full-size pitches, and a national stadium to foster community engagement and economic growth in the area.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the initiative as a transformative step in leveraging sports for healing and development, supporting job creation, youth involvement, and local commerce. The $75 million investment aims to drive significant impact and foster resilience in post-conflict regions.

