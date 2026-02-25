Left Menu

Zero Tariffs Boost Brazilian Aircraft Exports to U.S.

Brazilian aircraft exports to the U.S. will now benefit from zero tariffs, down from the previous 10%, as announced by Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade. Aircraft are among Brazil's top exports to the U.S. in 2024 and 2025, showcasing significant technological advancements.

In a significant development, the United States has removed the 10% tariff on Brazilian aircraft, bringing it down to zero. This change was announced by Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade.

The ministry highlighted that aircraft hold the position of the third-largest Brazilian export to the U.S., especially during 2024 and 2025. This indicates the sector's vibrant technological content and added value.

Such a move is expected to boost trade relations between the two nations, opening new avenues for technological collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

