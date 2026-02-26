Yogi Adityanath Vows Lucrative Entry for Japanese Investors in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an open invitation to Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in Uttar Pradesh during a Tokyo roadshow, promoting the state's abundant opportunities for growth. Highlighting the advantages of 'scale, skill, stability and speed', Adityanath positioned Uttar Pradesh as India's most appealing investment destination. He emphasized the state's strong infrastructure and the presence of a young workforce, which together create a favorable environment for businesses.

The Chief Minister assured special benefits for Japanese companies planning to enter the proposed Japan Industrial City, located near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Adityanath outlined a vision for expansive industrial cooperation, particularly in promising sectors like data centers, semiconductors, and green energy, alongside hospitality and tourism. He expressed confidence in the state's potential to propel the India-Japan industrial relationship forward.

Positioned as a leading growth engine in India, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed previous economic challenges to emerge as a high-performing region. Adityanath highlighted the state's role in contributing substantially to the country's food grain production despite limited agricultural land. Other sectors like food processing and renewable hydrogen offer additional investment avenues. With major infrastructure developments like expressways and rail networks, coupled with supportive policies, Uttar Pradesh is set to attract substantial international interest.

