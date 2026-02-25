SATS's Rs 1,000 Crore Cargo Facility Set to Elevate Noida International Airport
SATS's multi-modal cargo logistics facility at Noida International Airport is ready for operations with an investment nearing Rs 1,000 crore. The company plans an additional Rs 600 crore phase to enhance logistics services. The development aims to make the airport a global aviation hub, enriching Uttar Pradesh's economy.
SATS's cutting-edge multi-modal cargo logistics facility at Noida International Airport gears up for launch as the major aviation hub prepares to inaugurate next month. The company, based in Singapore, has invested approximately Rs 1,000 crore into the facility.
Looking ahead, SATS anticipates a subsequent investment phase of Rs 600 crore dedicated to establishing an adjacent integrated logistics park. This development is intended to provide seamless end-to-end airfreight services aimed at the air cargo industry's key players, according to Bob Chi, CEO of SATS Ltd's Gateway Services for the Asia Pacific region.
Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath praised these efforts at the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow, highlighting SATS's contributions towards transforming the airport into a global aviation hub. By leveraging its expansive logistics network across 27 countries, SATS aims to integrate Uttar Pradesh's primary industries into the global market.
