FAA Issues Directive on Boeing 737 MAX Circuit Breaker Concerns

The FAA has mandated an airworthiness directive for Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 models due to a circuit breaker issue that may result in high cabin temperatures. It requires revisions to the flight manual for 2,119 aircraft, affecting 771 US-based planes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 02:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 02:42 IST
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday an airworthiness directive impacting all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 aircraft due to a potential circuit breaker issue. The malfunction could lead to dangerously high temperatures in the cabin and flight deck.

The FAA directive necessitates an amendment to the airplane flight manual within 30 days. This revision will provide flight crews with critical operating procedures in the event of a tripped circuit breaker resulting in an air conditioning fault.

This new directive applies to a total of 2,119 airplanes around the globe, with 771 currently registered in the United States.

