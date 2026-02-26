FAA Issues Directive on Boeing 737 MAX Circuit Breaker Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday an airworthiness directive impacting all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 8200 aircraft due to a potential circuit breaker issue. The malfunction could lead to dangerously high temperatures in the cabin and flight deck.

The FAA directive necessitates an amendment to the airplane flight manual within 30 days. This revision will provide flight crews with critical operating procedures in the event of a tripped circuit breaker resulting in an air conditioning fault.

This new directive applies to a total of 2,119 airplanes around the globe, with 771 currently registered in the United States.