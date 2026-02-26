Left Menu

CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will not exempt India despite their new Free Trade Agreement. Both entities have committed to technical discussions to address concerns, with CBAM imposing charges on carbon-intensive imports. The agreement emphasizes cooperation in carbon pricing and emission trading systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:41 IST
CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed
  • Country:
  • India

The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a pivotal aspect of the newly concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), remains uncompromising with no exceptions for any country, according to a top German environment official.

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Ministry for the Environment, emphasized that CBAM is not intended to target any specific nation but is a requisite protective measure alongside domestic carbon pricing initiatives. Despite India's concerns about carbon-intensive exports like steel facing extra charges, Flasbarth reassured that technical discussions would soon be underway to find optimal solutions.

The CBAM, set to fully phase in by January 2026, imposes tariffs on embedded carbon emissions in key import sectors, which poses challenges for India amidst its ongoing trade dynamics. Meanwhile, the FTA highlights a need for collaboration on carbon pricing and emission trading systems between the EU and India.

TRENDING

1
OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

 Global
2
CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

 India
3
Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026