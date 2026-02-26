Qantas Shares Plummet Despite Record Earnings Amid Challenges in the U.S. Market

Qantas Airways has reported a record first-half underlying profit of A$1.46 billion, exceeding analyst expectations. Unfortunately, shares dropped 10% following a surprising profit decline in its international division due to increased costs and declining demand for U.S.-bound travel.

CEO Vanessa Hudson attributed the reduced U.S. travel to weaker Australian and New Zealand currencies, making trips more expensive for local travelers, rather than stricter immigration policies. She expressed optimism for improved demand following the Australian dollar's recent resurgence.

Amid these challenges, Qantas is reallocating capacity to high-demand locations like Singapore and investing heavily in fleet renewal, with a significant capital increase during the first half. The domestic segment also showed robust growth, driven by business and leisure travel demand.