Qantas Shares Plummet Despite Record Earnings Amid Challenges in the U.S. Market

Qantas Airways reported record first-half earnings, but a 10% drop in share value followed due to declining international profits. CEO Vanessa Hudson cited weak currencies and rising costs as reasons for reduced U.S. travel demand. Despite this, strong domestic performance and fleet renewal boosted overall results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qantas Airways has reported a record first-half underlying profit of A$1.46 billion, exceeding analyst expectations. Unfortunately, shares dropped 10% following a surprising profit decline in its international division due to increased costs and declining demand for U.S.-bound travel.

CEO Vanessa Hudson attributed the reduced U.S. travel to weaker Australian and New Zealand currencies, making trips more expensive for local travelers, rather than stricter immigration policies. She expressed optimism for improved demand following the Australian dollar's recent resurgence.

Amid these challenges, Qantas is reallocating capacity to high-demand locations like Singapore and investing heavily in fleet renewal, with a significant capital increase during the first half. The domestic segment also showed robust growth, driven by business and leisure travel demand.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

