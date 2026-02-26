Kerala High Court Grants Bail to LTTE Suspect Awaiting Trial
The Kerala High Court granted bail to Satkunam, a Sri Lankan refugee suspected of LTTE connections, due to trial delays exceeding four years. Despite opposition citing UAPA provisions, the court emphasized the right to a speedy trial. Satkunam faces accusations of conspiracy and illegal activities linked to the LTTE.
In a significant legal decision, the Kerala High Court has granted bail to a Sri Lankan refugee in a protracted UAPA case. The refugee, Satkunam, also known as Sabesan, has been under judicial custody for over four years, raising concerns about delayed trial proceedings.
Satkunam, suspected of participating in LTTE activities, secured bail from a bench comprising justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan. The decision was made despite opposition from the Centre, which cited UAPA restrictions against granting bail. The justices upheld the right to a speedy trial as a fundamental aspect of justice.
The bench emphasized that the right to a speedy trial, under Article 21 of the Constitution, is applicable to all individuals, regardless of citizenship. The trial, originally estimated to commence in 2027, faced further delays due to the extensive witness list and document review. Satkunam remains under strict bail conditions as he awaits trial.
