IATA Opens Nominations for 2026 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has officially opened nominations for the 2026 edition of its Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Awards, spotlighting leaders and airlines advancing gender equity and inclusive workplace culture across global aviation.

The winners will be announced at IATA’s 82nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit (WATS), taking place 6–8 June 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Recognising Industry Changemakers

The awards honour excellence in three categories:

Inspirational Role Model Award

Recognises a woman in a senior leadership position within the air transport industry who has made a substantial global impact in advancing diversity and inclusion.

High Flyer Award

Honours a female aviation professional under 40 who has demonstrated leadership and delivered tangible progress for diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Diversity & Inclusion Team Award

Recognises an IATA member airline that has achieved measurable positive change in diversity and inclusion through structured initiatives and leadership commitment.

Each award carries a US$25,000 prize, sponsored by Qatar Airways, which may be awarded directly to the recipient or donated to a charity supporting diversity and inclusion.

Driving Talent and Industry Growth

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said building a more inclusive aviation sector is essential to securing the workforce needed for industry expansion.

“A diverse and inclusive aviation sector is essential to attract the talent needed to support the growth of the industry and enable it to deliver connectivity that underpins trade, tourism, jobs, and economic development,” Mr Walsh said.

“I look forward to seeing another impressive set of nominations reflecting the many efforts across our industry.”

Global aviation continues to face workforce shortages across technical, operational and leadership roles, with gender representation in senior positions and technical professions remaining an industry-wide challenge.

Sponsored by Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways, a long-standing partner of the awards, reaffirmed its commitment to recognising diversity leadership.

“Diversity is fundamental to aviation and to the way our industry operates every day,” the airline said in a statement.

“Working across cultures and backgrounds is what makes aviation a dynamic and inspiring workplace.”

Independent Judging Panel

An independent judging panel chaired by Karen Walker, Editor-in-Chief of Air Transport World, will evaluate nominations.

The panel includes the 2025 award recipients:

Claudia Zapata-Cardone , President of Latin Professionals in Aerospace (Inspirational Role Model)

Katherine Moloney , Founder of Elevate (her) Aviation (High Flyer)

Christianna Scott, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Air Canada (D&I Team representative)

Deadline and How to Nominate

Nominations close on 5 April 2026.

IATA is encouraging industry peers to submit nominations to highlight individuals and teams whose work is shaping a more equitable and inclusive aviation sector.

The D&I Awards have become a key platform for recognising leadership and measurable progress in advancing representation and opportunity across global aviation.