Kaushalya Logistics Ventures Into Multimodal Logistics To Boost Growth

Kaushalya Logistics Limited has embarked on a new venture into multimodal logistics, starting with a successful BCN rake loading. This move aims to diversify its service offerings and expand its presence across India, enhancing efficiency and targeting a broader industrial clientele with integrated rail solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:56 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Launches Multimodal Operations with First Rake; Pan-India Expansion of New Vertical. Image Credit: ANI
Kaushalya Logistics Limited, a prominent player in the logistics sector focused on the cement industry, has announced the commencement of its new multimodal logistics operations. This strategic expansion kicks off with the successful loading of a BCN rake transporting irrigation systems from Nagpur to Durgapur for Premier Irrigation Adritech Private Limited.

The firm's entrance into multimodal logistics marks a pivotal point in its growth strategy, aiming to diversify service offerings and tap into various customer needs. By leveraging rail connectivity, Kaushalya Logistics plans to deliver cost-efficient transportation solutions and broaden its reach across key industrial areas.

The company's leadership, including CEO Rajendra Shekhawat and CFO Sangeeth George, shared plans to further develop this vertical. Surveys in Nagpur are underway to assess the feasibility for clients like Indorama, signaling a commitment to strengthening its multimodal network across India. Managing Director Uddhav Poddar emphasizes the substantial growth potential and the increasing demand for integrated transportation services as driving forces behind this new venture.

