India's Economic Surge: New National Accounts Reveal Growth

India's economy experienced significant growth, expanding by 7.8% in the last quarter of 2025-26, compared to 7.4% the previous year, according to newly released national accounts. With 2022-23 as the new base year, the GDP growth rate for the fiscal year is now estimated at 7.6%, reflecting an economic resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:27 IST
  • India

In a remarkable turn for India's financial landscape, the nation's economy expanded by 7.8% during the October-December quarter of 2025-26, according to newly released national accounts revealing a revised base year of 2022-23.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled these figures, noting the shift from the previous 2011-12 base year.

GDP growth is now pegged at 7.6% for the current fiscal year, with previous quarter adjustments reflecting broader economic dynamism amidst a changing statistical framework.

