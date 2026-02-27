India's Economic Surge: New National Accounts Reveal Growth

In a remarkable turn for India's financial landscape, the nation's economy expanded by 7.8% during the October-December quarter of 2025-26, according to newly released national accounts revealing a revised base year of 2022-23.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation unveiled these figures, noting the shift from the previous 2011-12 base year.

GDP growth is now pegged at 7.6% for the current fiscal year, with previous quarter adjustments reflecting broader economic dynamism amidst a changing statistical framework.