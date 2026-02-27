Left Menu

India's Robust Economic Growth Surges Ahead: Revised Data Indicates Positive Momentum

India's economy experienced significant growth, with a 7.8% increase in the October-December period compared to the previous year. The revised national output data projects a 7.6% growth for the fiscal year ending in March. Economists attribute the improved figures to enhanced sectoral representation and methodological updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy exhibited notable growth, posting a 7.8% increase in the October-December quarter, according to recently revised government data. This marks a continuation of strong economic activity, building on the previous quarter's 8.4% rise.

The revised national output figures project a 7.6% expansion for the full fiscal year ending in March, edging slightly above earlier forecasts under an older data series. The recalibrated GDP now reflects a more accurate depiction of economic activities and sectoral representation.

Economists highlight that methodological enhancements, such as updated production structures and improved data capture, have contributed to reflecting strong service sector performance and significant growth in manufacturing. These revisions indicate vibrant economic resilience despite previous estimations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

