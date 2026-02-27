India's Robust Economic Growth Surges Ahead: Revised Data Indicates Positive Momentum

India's economy exhibited notable growth, posting a 7.8% increase in the October-December quarter, according to recently revised government data. This marks a continuation of strong economic activity, building on the previous quarter's 8.4% rise.

The revised national output figures project a 7.6% expansion for the full fiscal year ending in March, edging slightly above earlier forecasts under an older data series. The recalibrated GDP now reflects a more accurate depiction of economic activities and sectoral representation.

Economists highlight that methodological enhancements, such as updated production structures and improved data capture, have contributed to reflecting strong service sector performance and significant growth in manufacturing. These revisions indicate vibrant economic resilience despite previous estimations.

(With inputs from agencies.)