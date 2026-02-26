Left Menu

IMF Boosts Egypt's Economic Resilience with $2.3 Billion Disbursement

The IMF has completed multiple reviews of Egypt's economic reform programme, enabling the dispersal of $2.3 billion. Despite gains in inflation control and foreign currency availability, structural reforms lag, notably in state asset divestment, with the IMF urging faster action under a broader $8 billion loan framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:06 IST
IMF Boosts Egypt's Economic Resilience with $2.3 Billion Disbursement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the completion of several assessments related to Egypt's economic reform programme, including one under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). This development has facilitated a new disbursement of approximately $2.3 billion to Egypt.

The IMF highlighted that upon completion of its fifth and sixth reviews, Egypt is eligible to receive around $2 billion as part of the 46-month loan plan, supplemented by $273 million under the RSF. With these recent disbursements, Egypt's total draw under both frameworks reaches approximately $5.2 billion. Originally a $3 billion arrangement instated in December 2022, the programme was increased to $8 billion in March 2024, amid escalating inflation and currency scarcities.

Currently, Egypt presents an improved macroeconomic environment, with inflation substantially decreasing from a peak of 38% in September 2023 to 11.9% by January. The foreign currency bottleneck has similarly been alleviated, assisted by IMF support, augmented tourism revenues, and substantial investments from Gulf nations. While the IMF commends progress, it also notes that structural reforms, especially regarding state asset privatization, have not progressed as anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

OpenAI's Strategic Boost: Hiring of High-Profile AI Researcher

 Global
2
CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

CBAM Stands Firm as India-EU FTA Advances: No Exceptions Allowed

 India
3
Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

Engie's Bold Acquisition and Major Trades Stir Financial Markets

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026