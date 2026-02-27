India-EU FTA: A New Era of Global Trade Relations
The India-EU Free Trade Agreement, concluded on January 27, aims to facilitate trade by granting duty-free access to Indian shipments and reducing costs for luxury European imports. The agreement includes a mediation annexure for dispute resolution and covers 20 chapters, including digital trade and dispute settlement.
A key component of the agreement is its detailed annexure on mediation, facilitating a mutually-agreed solution to trade disputes through an efficient procedure. This outlines the process for requesting mediation, selecting a mediator, and setting the timeline for dispute resolution.
The pact, featuring 20 chapters including digital trade, represents a significant economic partnership, combining one-third of global trade and 25% of the world's GDP. It's a monumental achievement after nearly two decades of negotiations.
