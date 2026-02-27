European Shares Reach All-Time High Despite Banking Sector Concerns

European shares reached a historic high on Friday, capping an eighth consecutive month of gains despite significant setbacks in the banking sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, bringing its weekly gains to 0.5%, as better-than-expected corporate updates bolstered investor sentiment.

However, the banking sector saw a sharp decline, with Barclays falling 4.2% amid concerns over credit and AI disruptions, highlighting ongoing challenges for financial institutions.