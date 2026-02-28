Unexpected Flight Cancellations Disrupt Istanbul-Tehran Route
Three flights from Istanbul to Tehran were unexpectedly canceled on Friday, with no immediate explanation provided. The affected flights included Turkish Airlines, ATA Airlines, and Qeshm Air. Attempts to reach Turkish Airlines for a comment were unsuccessful, leaving passengers in the dark regarding the reasons behind the cancellations.
In a surprising turn of events, three flights scheduled from Istanbul to Tehran were canceled on Friday, airport data reveals.
The cancellations involved routes operated by Turkish Airlines, ATA Airlines, and Qeshm Air. However, no immediate reason for the unexpected cancellations was provided.
Efforts to obtain a statement from Turkish Airlines regarding the situation remained unfruitful, compounding the uncertainty faced by travelers.
