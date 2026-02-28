Left Menu

Global Airlines Grounded: Middle East Airspace Crisis Unfolds

Airlines worldwide have been forced to cancel flights over the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes on Iran. The tense situation has left airspace over multiple countries virtually empty, prompting the EU's aviation regulator to advise against flying in the region.

Updated: 28-02-2026 18:02 IST
Airlines worldwide have abruptly cancelled flights across the Middle East following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. The situation has left airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain largely deserted, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.

The European Union's aviation regulator has recommended that its carriers avoid the contested airspace to ensure passenger safety. Major airlines like Air France, British Airways, Lufthansa, and others have suspended operations to and from key regional cities such as Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Dubai.

As the situation continues to develop, airlines are rerouting flights and adjusting schedules, with some operations halted until early March. Airlines are expected to continue assessing the safety of air routes in response to this escalating military conflict.

