Cancelled Flights: UAE-Bound Journeys Disrupted Amid US-Israel Iran Attack

Amid a significant attack by the US and Israel on Iran, several UAE-bound flights from Pune airport were cancelled, affecting airlines like SpiceJet, Air India Express, and IndiGo. Passengers were informed about the cancellations due to safety concerns following military actions targeting areas around Iran's Supreme Leader's offices.

In response to a substantial military assault by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory, numerous flights bound for the UAE from Pune airport faced cancellations over the weekend, confirmed airport officials.

The affected flights included SpiceJet flight SG 51 to Dubai, and Air India Express flight IX 283 to Abu Dhabi, both originally planned for Saturday evening departures. Similarly, IndiGo flight 6E 1484/1483 on the Dubai-Pune-Dubai route was also cancelled, initially scheduled for late-night Saturday and early Sunday operations.

Airlines promptly informed affected passengers concerning the sudden changes. Reports indicate that initial strikes targeted regions close to the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with widespread coverage of the events by Iranian media.

