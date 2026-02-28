Andaman & Nicobar: Gateway to India's 20 Trillion Dollar Dream
Lieutenant Governor D K Joshi highlights the strategic and economic potential of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in fostering India's growth. Key developments include freeing up 'No-Go Zones' for oil exploration, the establishment of a major port at Galathea Bay, and infrastructure projects worth Rs 82,450 crore.
In a significant address at the 30th Colonel Pyara Lal Memorial Lecture in New Delhi, Admiral D K Joshi (Retired), the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, highlighted the archipelago's potential to become a powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliance and innovation.
Emphasizing the recent developments, Joshi noted that 63.5 percent of the 6 lakh sq kms 'No-Go Zone' has been freed for oil exploration, likening the Andaman Basin's potential to that of Guyana. This move aims to bolster India's journey from a 4 trillion to a 20 trillion dollar economy.
Joshi, who also serves as the Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA), announced the notification of Galathea Bay as India's 13th major port. Developed via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, it includes an International Container Transhipment Terminal, deemed essential for promoting maritime trade, connectivity, and security.
