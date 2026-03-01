Lufthansa Suspends Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Lufthansa has suspended flights to several Middle Eastern cities, including Tel Aviv and Tehran, due to ongoing regional unrest. Airspace over countries like Israel and Iran is closed until March 8. Flights to the UAE are suspended until March 4, avoiding its airspace during this period.
German airline Lufthansa announced a temporary suspension of flights to several cities across the Middle East, including Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, Dammam, and Tehran. The suspension, effective until March 8, comes amid ongoing unrest in the region.
In addition to the flight cancellations, Lufthansa confirmed that the airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, and Iran would remain closed until the same date. This closure aims to mitigate risks associated with the current situation in the Middle East.
Furthermore, flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai and Abu Dhabi, are suspended until March 4. During this timeframe, Lufthansa will avoid using UAE airspace as a precautionary measure.
