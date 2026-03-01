Stranded in Dubai: Indians Await Rescue Amid Middle East Tensions

Flight disruptions in West Asia, following military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, have left hundreds of Indians stranded at key hubs like Dubai. Among them are Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, political figures, celebrities, and student groups, who are pleading for assistance via social media.

Efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs, along with local administrations, are underway to coordinate the safe evacuation of these individuals. The complex international situation has added layers of difficulty to ferrying them back to India.

While stranded, many, including tourist groups, business professionals, and students, face challenges with resources, accommodation, and necessary safety. Indian authorities are maintaining communication lines with their UAE counterparts to resolve the precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)