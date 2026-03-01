Left Menu

Stranded in Dubai: Indians Await Rescue Amid Middle East Tensions

Hundreds of Indians, including well-known personalities, are stranded in Dubai after flight disruptions due to rising tensions in West Asia and military strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran. Authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs, are working to ensure their safe return as the situation remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight disruptions in West Asia, following military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, have left hundreds of Indians stranded at key hubs like Dubai. Among them are Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, political figures, celebrities, and student groups, who are pleading for assistance via social media.

Efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs, along with local administrations, are underway to coordinate the safe evacuation of these individuals. The complex international situation has added layers of difficulty to ferrying them back to India.

While stranded, many, including tourist groups, business professionals, and students, face challenges with resources, accommodation, and necessary safety. Indian authorities are maintaining communication lines with their UAE counterparts to resolve the precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

