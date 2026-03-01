Left Menu

Honda Cars India Faces 30% Sales Dip in February 2026

Honda Cars India Ltd experienced a 30.11% drop in year-on-year total sales for February 2026, selling 7,212 units compared to 10,320 in February 2025. Domestic sales were steady, while exports fell significantly. Honda Amaze remained popular, and the company stays optimistic about future market performance.

Honda Cars India Ltd reported a significant 30.11% reduction in year-on-year sales for February 2026, as the company sold 7,212 units during the month, a notable decrease from the 10,320 units sold in February 2025.

Despite the drop, domestic sales remained steady, with 5,629 units sold last month compared to 5,616 units in February 2025. However, the company's export figures saw a considerable decline, recording just 1,583 units in February 2026 against 4,707 units in the same month the previous year.

HCIL Vice President of Marketing & Sales, Kunal Behl, noted that the sales momentum was sustained by the strong popularity of the Honda Amaze compact sedan, with Honda City and Elevate maintaining steady volumes. As the fiscal year nears its end, the company remains hopeful about future market performance.

