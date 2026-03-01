Sky Shocks: How Mideast Conflict Grounded Global Flights

Global air travel was severely disrupted this past Sunday due to escalating conflict in Iran, which led to the closure of major airports in the Middle East. This included Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest hub for international flights.

As a result, tens of thousands of passengers were stranded worldwide, with reverberations felt as far away as Bali, Kathmandu, and Frankfurt. Airlines scrambled to manage the prolonged shutdowns, which saw regional flight hubs like Abu Dhabi and Doha closed or operating under restrictions.

The turbulence sent oil prices soaring, further complicating airlines' operations as they navigated increased fuel costs. Analysts noted the unprecedented nature of the disruption, with the region's interconnected airspace virtually emptied and airlines facing logistical challenges to resume normal schedules.