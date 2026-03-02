Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights Amid Middle East Conflict

Air India Express is poised to resume its flights to and from Muscat this Tuesday, following a suspension triggered by ongoing Middle East strife.

The Tata Group-owned airline has confirmed reinstating services to several destinations, including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, and more, starting March 3.

However, flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will stay suspended amid regional flight operation hurdles due to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

