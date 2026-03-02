Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
Air India Express is set to resume its flights to and from Muscat after a suspension due to the Middle East conflict. While flights to several other destinations remain suspended, operations to places like Delhi and Mumbai will begin, starting with a flight to Tiruchirappally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Air India Express is poised to resume its flights to and from Muscat this Tuesday, following a suspension triggered by ongoing Middle East strife.
The Tata Group-owned airline has confirmed reinstating services to several destinations, including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, and more, starting March 3.
However, flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will stay suspended amid regional flight operation hurdles due to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Makes 'Shatak' Tax-Free to Celebrate RSS Journey
Cattle Crisis: Rescuing 43 Cows in Delhi's Drain Scandal
Delhi High Court Stays Bail Suspension for Youth Congress President
Controversy Over Saheli Pink Smart Cards in Delhi
Tragic Altercation Near Delhi Metro: Two Arrested for Fatal Stabbing