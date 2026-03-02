Left Menu

Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights Amid Middle East Conflict

Air India Express is set to resume its flights to and from Muscat after a suspension due to the Middle East conflict. While flights to several other destinations remain suspended, operations to places like Delhi and Mumbai will begin, starting with a flight to Tiruchirappally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:02 IST
Air India Express Resumes Muscat Flights Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express is poised to resume its flights to and from Muscat this Tuesday, following a suspension triggered by ongoing Middle East strife.

The Tata Group-owned airline has confirmed reinstating services to several destinations, including Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, and more, starting March 3.

However, flights to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will stay suspended amid regional flight operation hurdles due to the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

Timely Response Averts Catastrophe in Palghar's Oleum Gas Leak

 India
2
Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

 India
3
Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job Experience

Transforming ITIs: Enhancing Vocational Training with Mandatory On-the-Job E...

 India
4
Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026