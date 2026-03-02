Left Menu

JSW Cement Wins Limestone Block Bid in Assam

JSW Cement Ltd has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of Sikilangso Limestone Block in Assam after participating in a government e-auction. The blocks, located in Dima Hasao District, cover 400 hectares in total. JSW Cement aims to expand its grinding and clinker capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:18 IST
JSW Cement Wins Limestone Block Bid in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, JSW Cement Ltd has emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of the Sikilangso Limestone Block in Assam. The company participated in an e-auction organized by the Government of Assam.

According to a regulatory filing, the Sikilangso Limestone Block, located in Umrangso, Dima Hasao District, is divided into Part A and Part B, each spanning 200 hectares.

JSW Cement, part of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, plans to expand its current cement grinding capacity from 21.60 MTPA to 41.85 MTPA, complemented by a clinker capacity of 13.04 MTPA, aiming for a widespread presence across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Economy Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

US Economy Faces Uncertainty Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

 Global
2
Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Fuel Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Surge as Fuel Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

US Sanctions Target Rwandan Military in Ongoing Congo Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026