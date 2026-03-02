JSW Cement Wins Limestone Block Bid in Assam
JSW Cement Ltd has been declared the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of Sikilangso Limestone Block in Assam after participating in a government e-auction. The blocks, located in Dima Hasao District, cover 400 hectares in total. JSW Cement aims to expand its grinding and clinker capacities.
In a significant development, JSW Cement Ltd has emerged as the 'Preferred Bidder' for the mining lease of the Sikilangso Limestone Block in Assam. The company participated in an e-auction organized by the Government of Assam.
According to a regulatory filing, the Sikilangso Limestone Block, located in Umrangso, Dima Hasao District, is divided into Part A and Part B, each spanning 200 hectares.
JSW Cement, part of the USD 23 billion JSW Group, plans to expand its current cement grinding capacity from 21.60 MTPA to 41.85 MTPA, complemented by a clinker capacity of 13.04 MTPA, aiming for a widespread presence across India.
