Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

The National Highways Authority of India has awarded a contract for a six-lane greenfield Capital Region Ring Road project in Odisha. Spanning 111 km, the project is divided into three packages and aims to enhance regional connectivity and decongest urban areas through improved infrastructure and logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:21 IST
Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) recently announced the awarding of a significant contract to construct the six-lane, access-controlled Capital Region Ring Road in Odisha, expected to be completed in 30 months. This project, which runs 111 km from Rameshwar to Tangi, aims to boost regional connectivity and ease urban congestion.

The ambitious project is divided into three packages. Package-I involves constructing a 40 km stretch from Rameshwar to Bilipada, featuring service roads, interchanges, a railway overbridge, minor bridges, and underpasses. Similarly, Package-II will cover the 30 km section from Bilipada to Gobindpur, enhancing infrastructure with additional roadways and amenities.

Finally, Package-III completes the 40 km roadway from Gobindpur to Tangi, including necessary service roads and underpasses. This development will facilitate faster, safer travel and provide economic benefits to the region, lowering logistics costs and creating substantial employment opportunities.

