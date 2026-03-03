Sky-High Airline Fares Soar Amidst Middle Eastern Hub Closures

Due to the U.S.-Israel conflict against Iran, airlines have seen ticket prices between Asia and Europe surge after the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs.

Main Gulf airports, including globally significant Dubai, remain closed, diminishing capacity on popular flight routes like Australia to Europe, causing widespread disruption for travelers.

Passengers such as Charlotte Kennard have been forced to rebook costly alternative routes, while airlines bypassing the closed Middle East face increased costs due to lengthier flight paths and heightened fuel prices.