U.S. State Department Criticized Amid Chaotic Middle East Evacuations

The U.S. State Department faces intense scrutiny from lawmakers for its delayed response in assisting U.S. citizens attempting to evacuate the Middle East during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The Department urged Americans to leave using commercial means, despite significant disruptions in air travel.

Politicians criticized the government's strategy as ineffective. Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed outrage at the lack of support for Americans abroad, while Democratic Senator Andy Kim slammed the Trump administration for inadequate planning.

The conflict disrupted energy supplies, closed major airports like Dubai for several days, and pushed oil prices higher. As diplomatic ties weaken, U.S. embassies struggle to assist citizens due to a lack of confirmed ambassadors in key countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)