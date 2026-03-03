U.S. Military’s Strikes Target Iran's Strategic Sites

The United States military has conducted a series of strikes against Iranian targets, reportedly hitting over 1,700 sites. According to U.S. Central Command, the military action began on Saturday.

The strikes were strategically aimed at Iranian Navy ships, submarines, and anti-ship missile sites. Additionally, command and control centers were targeted in the operation.

This decisive military endeavor underscores efforts to curb Iran's naval capacity and disrupt its strategic military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)