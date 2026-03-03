U.S. Military’s Strikes Target Iran's Strategic Sites
The United States military has launched strikes on over 1,700 targets in Iran, focusing on naval vessels, submarines, anti-ship missile sites, and control centers. This military action, which began on Saturday, aims to weaken Iran's naval capabilities and disrupt command operations, according to U.S. Central Command.
The strikes were strategically aimed at Iranian Navy ships, submarines, and anti-ship missile sites. Additionally, command and control centers were targeted in the operation.
This decisive military endeavor underscores efforts to curb Iran's naval capacity and disrupt its strategic military operations in the region.
