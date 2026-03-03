Left Menu

U.S. Military’s Strikes Target Iran's Strategic Sites

The United States military has launched strikes on over 1,700 targets in Iran, focusing on naval vessels, submarines, anti-ship missile sites, and control centers. This military action, which began on Saturday, aims to weaken Iran's naval capabilities and disrupt command operations, according to U.S. Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 22:15 IST
U.S. Military’s Strikes Target Iran's Strategic Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military has conducted a series of strikes against Iranian targets, reportedly hitting over 1,700 sites. According to U.S. Central Command, the military action began on Saturday.

The strikes were strategically aimed at Iranian Navy ships, submarines, and anti-ship missile sites. Additionally, command and control centers were targeted in the operation.

This decisive military endeavor underscores efforts to curb Iran's naval capacity and disrupt its strategic military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

Sudan-Ethiopia Drone Allegations Escalate Tensions in Civil War

 Global
2
Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

Peru's Agricultural Exports at Risk Amid Coastal El Niño Challenges

 Global
3
Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

Ravi Shankar Prasad to Lead New Lok Sabha Privileges Committee

 India
4
Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

Tiger Tragedy: Woman Attacked in Madhya Pradesh Forest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026