Goldman Sachs CEO Discusses Market Reaction to Middle East Conflict

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shared his surprise at the financial markets' subdued response to the Middle East conflict during a business summit in Sydney. He noted it might take weeks for investors to fully understand the implications, with the market reflecting only mild changes to the unfolding geopolitical events.

Solomon suggested that unless geopolitical situations directly affect economic growth, markets typically exhibit a muted reaction. He emphasized that a mix of macroeconomic factors, such as eased monetary policies and regulatory relaxations, have played crucial roles in maintaining the robustness of the U.S. economy amidst global instability.

Highlighting the short-term impact of artificial intelligence on white-collar jobs, Solomon discussed plans with AI company Anthropic to automate certain bank processes. While immediate effects on workforce distribution are uncertain, he stressed that AI aims to increase productivity rather than decrease headcount.