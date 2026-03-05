Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers have been granted the right to refuse sailing routes through the Middle East Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to escalating tensions in the region. The decision was announced by leading labor unions and shipping industry groups in response to increased security threats.

Currently, approximately 300 ships remain anchored on either side of the Strait, as the conflict involving the U.S. and Iran intensifies. Since late February, nine vessels have suffered damage, resulting in one fatality. Under the new agreements brokered by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), seafarers are permitted to decline voyages into the danger zone without penalty, with additional provisions ensuring repatriation at the company's expense and compensation equivalent to two months' basic salary.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) confirmed that under these conditions, pay rates will be enhanced, and compensation for death or disability will double. Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary, emphasized the gravity of the situation, decrying the necessity for such measures to protect maritime workers whose roles are vital in maintaining global trade.

