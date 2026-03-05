Left Menu

Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions

Seafarers can refuse to sail through the precarious Middle East Gulf, following heightened security risks. This decision was reached under an agreement with shipping companies to ensure safety and compensation, highlighting concerns over maritime workers facing life-threatening conditions while supporting global commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:58 IST
Seafarers Assert Right to Safety Amid Gulf Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Seafarers have been granted the right to refuse sailing routes through the Middle East Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to escalating tensions in the region. The decision was announced by leading labor unions and shipping industry groups in response to increased security threats.

Currently, approximately 300 ships remain anchored on either side of the Strait, as the conflict involving the U.S. and Iran intensifies. Since late February, nine vessels have suffered damage, resulting in one fatality. Under the new agreements brokered by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF), seafarers are permitted to decline voyages into the danger zone without penalty, with additional provisions ensuring repatriation at the company's expense and compensation equivalent to two months' basic salary.

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) confirmed that under these conditions, pay rates will be enhanced, and compensation for death or disability will double. Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary, emphasized the gravity of the situation, decrying the necessity for such measures to protect maritime workers whose roles are vital in maintaining global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

 Global
2
Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on board

Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on boa...

 Sri Lanka
3
US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State Landau

US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State L...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be trou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026