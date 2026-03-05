Mystery Over Missing IAF Su-30 MKI Jet

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force vanished shortly after departing from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, officials reported on Thursday. The aircraft lost communication at precisely 7:42 pm, sparking an immediate search and rescue operation.

The IAF confirmed the incident on social media, stating, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated."

The Su-30MKI, a two-seater, multirole long-range fighter jet, is developed by Russian company Sukhoi and currently built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force, which operates a fleet of over 260 of these jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)