Mystery Over Missing IAF Su-30 MKI Jet

An Indian Air Force Su-30 MKI fighter jet went missing after taking off from Jorhat airbase in Assam. Communication was lost at 7:42 pm, prompting a search and rescue operation. The Su-30MKI is a long-range jet developed by Sukhoi, now manufactured by HAL for the IAF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:32 IST
  • India

A Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force vanished shortly after departing from the Jorhat airbase in Assam, officials reported on Thursday. The aircraft lost communication at precisely 7:42 pm, sparking an immediate search and rescue operation.

The IAF confirmed the incident on social media, stating, "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7:42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated."

The Su-30MKI, a two-seater, multirole long-range fighter jet, is developed by Russian company Sukhoi and currently built under licence by HAL for the Indian Air Force, which operates a fleet of over 260 of these jets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

