UPDATE 1-Airline and travel groups warn of risks to air traffic as partial shutdown persists

​Groups representing major U.S. airlines and travel groups ​warned on Thursday that an ongoing ‌partial government ​shutdown could snarl air traffic as the busy U.S. spring break travel season nears. Funding for the Homeland Security Department lapsed on February 13 after ‌Congress failed to reach a deal on immigration enforcement reforms demanded by Democrats. That halted operational funding for several government agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration.

About 50,000 TSA airport security screeners are working without pay and as the ‌shutdown continues more workers could be unable or unwilling to come to work because of financial hardship. Carriers are ‌expecting a record-breaking spring travel period, with 171 million passengers expected to fly, up 4% over the same two-month period last year, said Chris Sununu, CEO of trade association Airlines for America. He castigated lawmakers for not voting to end the shutdown.

"The fear ⁠is that, ​once again, they're not ⁠going to act until something really desperate happens, until we get long lines," Sununu said, adding the repeated shutdowns are putting the ⁠U.S. aviation system at risk. Spring break travel will heat up as TSA workers get their first zero paycheck on March ​13, Sununu said. He urged the Trump administration to reinstate Global Entry, which expedites U.S. customs and ⁠immigration clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering the United States.

U.S. Travel Association CEO Geoff Freeman said it was unacceptable not to pay ⁠airport ​security workers. "TSA officers screen nearly a billion passengers a year. With an average salary of around $35,000, these are workers who simply cannot afford to miss a paycheck," Freeman said. "Every time Washington fails to fund ⁠the government, these essential workers pay the price. So do travelers. So does the economy."

Ha Nguyen McNeill, ⁠the top official at ⁠the TSA, told Congress last month that around 1,110 transportation security officers left the TSA in October and November 2025 following a 43-day government shutdown, a more than ‌25% increase ‌from the same time period in 2024.

