Flight to bring French nationals from UAE forced back, minister says

​An Air ​France flight chartered ‌by the ​French government to bring ‌French nationals back from the United Arab Emirates was forced to ‌turn back on Thursday due to ‌missile fire in the area, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said ⁠on ​X.

"This ⁠situation reflects the instability in the ⁠region and the complexity of repatriation ​operations," Tabarot added.

France started ⁠repatriation flights from the Middle East ⁠on Wednesday ​as governments rush to bring home tens ⁠of thousands of citizens stranded by the ⁠intensifying ⁠U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran.

