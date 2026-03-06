Flight to bring French nationals from UAE forced back, minister says
- Country:
- France
An Air France flight chartered by the French government to bring French nationals back from the United Arab Emirates was forced to turn back on Thursday due to missile fire in the area, French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X.
"This situation reflects the instability in the region and the complexity of repatriation operations," Tabarot added.
France started repatriation flights from the Middle East on Wednesday as governments rush to bring home tens of thousands of citizens stranded by the intensifying U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
