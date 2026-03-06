Settler attacks rise in West Bank as Israel tightens restrictions during war with Iran

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has increased since Iran war erupted, a leading Israeli rights group said Thursday. Yesh Din said it documented 50 instances of settler violence in 37 Palestinian communities throughout the West Bank from Saturday to Tuesday, including shootings, assaults and property damage. ''Under the cover of the war, settler violence is escalating with the aim of forcing Palestinians out and taking over their land,'' its statement said. That includes Israeli settlers who shot and killed two Palestinian brothers in the West Bank village of Qaryout, injuring others. An ambulance couldn't reach them because Israel has closed gates and checkpoints, citing security. Israel minister threatens to make Beirut's suburbs look like Gaza ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Israel's far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich warned Thursday Beirut's southern suburbs where Hezbollah has a strong presence will look like Khan Younis, a city in Gaza that Israel has decimated. The Israeli military's evacuation notice Thursday called for all residents of the area to ''save your lives and evacuate your homes immediately,'' apparently signalling plans for heavy bombardment. ''You wanted to bring hell on us, we are bringing hell on you,'' Smotrich, a hawkish conservative force in Netanyahu's government who had opposed several ceasefires in Gaza, said as he toured towns on Israel's border with Lebanon. ''Dahiyeh will look like Khan Younis, and our citizens of the north will live in peace and quiet.'' Airlines restore some limited flights ---------------------------------------- As some airspace reopened, Emirates Airlines said Thursday that it was restoring a limited schedule of flights in and out of Dubai. The carrier said it would continue to monitor developments and urged customers not to go to the airport unless their flights were confirmed. Meanwhile, Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport continued a phased reopening. Tel Aviv-based El Al said that it started ''proactively assigning'' customers who are currently abroad to recovery flights back to Israel, but noted that its outbound flights were still not operating as of Thursday. Tumult in Tehran as bombing continues -------------------------------------------- As the war entered its sixth day Thursday, an Iranian state-owned newspaper called Iran reported bombings at a police station and even a gym in Tehran, as residents shuttled to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations to buy supplies and fill their tanks. Tehran's governor, Mohammad-Sadegh Motamedian, urged citizens to avoid stockpiling necessities to keep markets calm. Authorities said they were equipping dozens of subway stations to serve as bomb shelters, as they did during the 12-day war last June. Ongoing, widespread bombing forced authorities Thursday to cancel a planned tour for journalists of a damaged area of the capital. Funerals for dead Iranian security officers were held around the country, including in Kerman, Isfahan and Tabriz. Hard-liners also gathered in town squares and intersections to mourn and express support for the theocracy while religious songs blared from their cars. Iran says US-Israeli strikes kill 4 health workers, damage 11 hospitals ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said Thursday in a post on X that the strikes have damaged critical parts of the country's health system, and killed a resident orthopedic, a radiology technician, a general practitioner and an emergency medical technician. He said the damage has also affected emergency services and ambulances. The economy in northern Israel sputters after years of evacuations during Gaza war -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Businesses have closed, wineries have shuttered and tourists who once flocked to the Galilee's rolling hills have yet to return. Repeated evacuations drove down spending and left fatigue in Israeli towns like Kiryat Shmona. Israel's military said two soldiers were wounded Wednesday by fire from Hezbollah. In Lebanon, at least 77 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced, both within the country and into Syria. Memories of previous evacuations remain fresh in towns near the Lebanese border as Israeli tanks moved north Thursday. ''We've already been through two complicated years,'' said Oscar Chen of Kiryat Shmona. ''There are children here, and there are elderly people who don't have the time to run, nor the strength and ability if the shelter is far.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)