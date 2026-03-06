Indian airlines cancel 281 flights amid Middle East crisis

Indian carriers cancelled 281 international flights on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, and the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the region. The escalating conflict in the Middle East involving the US, Israel and Iran has resulted in airspace closures that have significantly impacted flight operations. The civil aviation ministry on Thursday said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. ''As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines,'' the ministry said on X. Meanwhile, a Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is operational. ''A total of 1,461 grievances have been addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms, and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders. For assistance, passengers may reach out to the Ministry's PACR helpline numbers: 011-24604283/011-24632987,'' the ministry said. Meanwhile, at least 170 international flights were cancelled at Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, officials said. ''With the airspaces over Saudi Arabia and Oman remaining open and assessed as safe for operations, Air India and Air India Express have resumed services to and from Jeddah and Muscat,'' Air India said in a statement. The two airlines would also operate additional ad-hoc special flights to and from Dubai, Muscat and Ras Al Khaimah on Thursday and Friday, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions. ''Due to the continuing airspace closures over multiple other countries in the West Asian region, Air India group's scheduled operations to and from other points in West Asia remain suspended until 10 March 2026,'' it added. IndiGo, in a post on X, said it would operate 17 flights to eight destinations in the Middle East on Friday. SpiceJet said it would operate 13 special flights on Thursday, while Akasa Air would have one flight as well as the return from Mumbai to Jeddah. ''Flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait will remain suspended until March 07, 2026,'' Akasa Air said on X. Carriers, including those from the Middle East, started operating a limited number of flights to ferry stranded passengers. In a report on Thursday, credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings said it expects the conflict will likely have a more pronounced effect on Indian-headquartered carriers, given their higher capacity and number of routes to the Middle East. ''We believe carriers with a higher proportion of international routes will be most affected,'' it added. According to the report, the Middle East is a critical hub for international air travel, with major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha that connect passenger traffic between Europe, Asia and beyond. Leading regional airlines -- including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways, which are some of the largest airlines globally -- depend heavily on this region for their hub-and-spoke operations. As a result, they face more immediate challenges due to the recent escalations, the report said.

