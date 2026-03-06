Left Menu

US mulls new rules for AI chip exports, including requiring investments by foreign firms in US

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 02:37 IST
​U.S. officials ​are debating a new ‌regulatory framework ​for exporting artificial intelligence chips and are ‌considering requiring foreign nations to invest in U.S. AI data centers or security guarantees ‌as a condition for granting exports of ‌large numbers of chips, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The rules, which are not ⁠yet ​final ⁠and could change, would be the first attempt ⁠to regulate the flow of AI chips ​to U.S. allies and partners since President ⁠Donald Trump's administration rescinded its predecessor's so-called AI diffusion ⁠rules, ​which sought to keep a significant amount of AI infrastructure buildout ⁠in the U.S. and route most purchases through ⁠a ⁠handful of U.S. cloud computing companies.

