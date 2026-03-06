India's EV Revolution: A New Era of Safety with Cautio Dashcams
3ev Industries and 3eco Systems have partnered to deploy Cautio's AI dashcams across 10,000 electric three-wheelers in India. This initiative aims to enhance safety in the EV logistics ecosystem, providing real-time alerts and advanced driver assistance. The collaboration also includes R&D, driver training, and safety advocacy.
India's electric vehicle sector is witnessing a significant safety transformation with the deployment of AI-powered dashcams across 10,000 electric three-wheelers. This initiative by 3ev Industries and 3eco Systems represents one of the largest safety rollouts in India's EV segment.
The dashcams, manufactured by Cautio, are designed to operate reliably in challenging urban conditions, providing real-time alerts to enhance driver safety and fleet intelligence. This collaboration aims not only at monitoring but also supporting drivers, thereby fostering a culture of safety and accountability.
The partnership extends beyond hardware, with investments in research and development, driver training, and road safety advocacy. As India's EV market expands, such embedded AI safety systems are poised to become crucial in setting operational standards and managing risks.
