China's Largest EV Recall: Safety Over Style in the Auto Industry

In a historic move, eleven major automakers, including Tesla and Xiaomi, launched extensive software updates and vehicle recalls in China on Friday. The initiative represents the largest automotive recall campaign in the country, driven by regulatory demands for improved emergency door-release systems in electric vehicles (EVs).

Under Chinese regulations, the recalls aim to address the difficulty of locating emergency mechanical door-release handles during critical situations. Nine out of the eleven automakers will label the handles for increased visibility, while the majority plan to implement over-the-air (OTA) software updates. This expansive safety campaign highlights Beijing’s intensified regulatory oversight within the rapidly expanding EV industry.

Amidst fierce competition and innovation, Tesla plans to recall 2.98 million vehicles in China, addressing potential issues during severe collisions when mechanical handles may be challenging to locate. The U.S. automaker is responding with warning labels and OTA updates to improve safety following collisions. As China moves to prohibit 'hidden' door handles by 2027, this recall marks a significant shift for automakers and reflects growing global regulatory pressures.