AfDB Appoints Themba Bhebhe as New Country Manager for Uganda

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has officially appointed Themba Bhebhe as its new Country Manager for Uganda, marking the start of his tenure with the presentation of his Letter of Accreditation to Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abubaker Jeje Odongo, in Kampala.

The accreditation ceremony, held on 25 February 2026, formally launched Bhebhe’s engagement with Ugandan authorities and development partners as the Bank continues to expand its support for the country’s development priorities.

Uganda highlights strong partnership with AfDB

During the meeting, Minister Odongo praised the African Development Bank’s longstanding partnership with Uganda, noting that the institution has invested $5.2 billion in the country since 1968, when it began operations there.

He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between the Bank and the Ugandan government to advance national development goals, particularly in infrastructure, energy and rural development.

Odongo also expressed the government’s expectation that the partnership would further strengthen economic growth, resilience and regional connectivity.

AfDB reaffirms commitment to Uganda’s development

Speaking on behalf of AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, Bhebhe expressed appreciation for Uganda’s continued partnership with the Bank and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting the country’s development agenda.

He highlighted the Bank’s role in financing key sectors that contribute to sustainable economic development and social progress.

Investments across strategic sectors

The African Development Bank Group has supported Uganda across multiple priority sectors, including:

Transport infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity

Energy projects to expand electricity access

Agriculture and rural development programmes to strengthen value chains and climate resilience

Education initiatives to improve human capital development

Water and sanitation projects to expand access to essential services

The Bank also provided emergency assistance in response to floods in late 2025, helping communities recover from climate-related disasters.

Experienced regional development leader

Before his appointment in Uganda, Bhebhe served as AfDB Country Manager for South Sudan, where he worked on development programmes aimed at strengthening infrastructure, economic resilience and social services.

His new role will involve coordinating AfDB operations in Uganda, overseeing development projects and strengthening partnerships with government agencies, private sector actors and international development partners.

The appointment reflects AfDB’s continued commitment to supporting inclusive growth, infrastructure development and climate resilience in Uganda and across the African region.