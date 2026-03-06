Left Menu

Electric Vehicles Surge Ahead: A February Sales Boom

Electric passenger vehicle sales climbed 44% in February year-on-year, with Tata Motors leading the charge. Two-wheeler sales grew by 46%, spearheaded by TVS Motor Company. Despite a dip by some players, overall industry momentum remains strong.

  India

In an electrifying boost for the industry, electric passenger vehicle sales surged by 44% year-on-year in February, according to the latest data released by FADA on Friday. The sector reported overall sales of 13,733 units for the month, a sharp rise from 9,505 units during the same period last year.

Leading the charge, Tata Motors registered an impressive 5,568 unit sales, marking a 38.5% increase from February's figures last year. However, JSW MG Motor India saw a slight dip in retail sales from 3,490 to 3,312 units during the same period. Mahindra & Mahindra made a significant leap with sales jumping to 2,913 units from 508 units the previous year.

In the two-wheeler segment, sales grew by 46%, hitting 1,11,709 units compared to 76,722 units in February last year. TVS Motor Company led this segment, enhancing its sales by 67% to 31,614 units. Despite some companies like Ola Electric Mobility experiencing a dip, industry growth remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

