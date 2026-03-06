Left Menu

Hungary Demands Answers Over Ukrainian Cash Transits

Hungary is seeking clarity from Ukraine on the transit of cash and gold through its borders, following the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens. The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, is particularly concerned about the potential use of funds within Hungary.

Updated: 06-03-2026 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian authorities are pressing Ukraine for explanations after detaining seven Ukrainian citizens found with cash and gold, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

The incident has raised questions about monetary transits through Hungary's borders, prompting a formal request for information from Ukraine.

Szijjarto seeks to uncover if the money was merely passing through or also being utilized within Hungary, adding urgency to the inquiry.

