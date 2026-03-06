Hungary Demands Answers Over Ukrainian Cash Transits
Hungary is seeking clarity from Ukraine on the transit of cash and gold through its borders, following the detention of seven Ukrainian citizens. The Hungarian Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, is particularly concerned about the potential use of funds within Hungary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:48 IST
Hungarian authorities are pressing Ukraine for explanations after detaining seven Ukrainian citizens found with cash and gold, as announced by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
The incident has raised questions about monetary transits through Hungary's borders, prompting a formal request for information from Ukraine.
Szijjarto seeks to uncover if the money was merely passing through or also being utilized within Hungary, adding urgency to the inquiry.