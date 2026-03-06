Middle East Turmoil Grounds Global Flights

Flight schedules were severely disrupted as over 140 international flights faced cancellations at major Indian airports on Friday. The ongoing Middle East crisis has affected travel operations at Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata airports, with airspace restrictions being a significant factor.

Officials confirmed that a total of 142 flights were cancelled, including 39 departures and 34 arrivals at Mumbai airport alone. Delhi airport saw 29 cancellations, while Bangalore recorded 33 and Kolkata faced 7.

Despite the chaotic situation, some airlines, like Akasa Air and SpiceJet, continue to operate selective routes, ensuring some connectivity to affected regions. Civil aviation authorities remain vigilant, keeping a close watch on this dynamic situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)