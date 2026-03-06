PetX Jets Navigates Turbulent Skies Amid Middle East Conflict

PetX Jets, a private flight company founded by Samuel Lait, launched to focus on transporting pets between Dubai and the UK, has seen soaring demand amid escalating regional conflict. As the Middle East's airspace closures intensify, passengers of all types seek alternatives to leave, leading to a heightened demand for private jets.

The conflict, particularly the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran, has turned the region into a challenging environment for travel. With countries closing airspace and commercial flights reduced, many residents and visitors are left exploring cross-border alternatives like private charter solutions to escape escalating tensions.

Both Samuel Lait and Altay Kula, CEO of Jet-VIP, have noted a significant increase in charter flight requests amid skyrocketing prices. Routes have become more complicated, as departing from traditional hubs like Dubai is fraught with obstacles. Prices have doubled, and operational slots are scarce, adding to the company's challenges.