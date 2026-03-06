U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

U.S. stock index futures took a hit Friday as a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report intensified fears over the labor market's health and heightened the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Labor Department revealed a drop of 92,000 jobs last month, diverging sharply from economists' predictions of a 59,000 job increase, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.4% compared to expectations of 4.3%.

In related economic data, retail sales fell 0.2% in January, only slightly better than the expected 0.3% decline. This sobering information had a marked impact on major stock indexes, with Dow E-minis down 357 points or 0.74%, S&P 500 E-minis shedding 52.5 points or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropping 244 points or 0.97% as of 08:34 a.m. ET.

