U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns
U.S. stock index futures dropped significantly following a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report, sparking fears about the labor market and escalating expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The Labor Department reported a loss of 92,000 jobs, while retail sales fell by 0.2% in January. Major indexes experienced notable declines.
The Labor Department revealed a drop of 92,000 jobs last month, diverging sharply from economists' predictions of a 59,000 job increase, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.4% compared to expectations of 4.3%.
In related economic data, retail sales fell 0.2% in January, only slightly better than the expected 0.3% decline. This sobering information had a marked impact on major stock indexes, with Dow E-minis down 357 points or 0.74%, S&P 500 E-minis shedding 52.5 points or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropping 244 points or 0.97% as of 08:34 a.m. ET.
(With inputs from agencies.)