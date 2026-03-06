Left Menu

U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns

U.S. stock index futures dropped significantly following a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report, sparking fears about the labor market and escalating expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The Labor Department reported a loss of 92,000 jobs, while retail sales fell by 0.2% in January. Major indexes experienced notable declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:14 IST
U.S. Stock Markets Slump Amid Labor Market Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures took a hit Friday as a weaker-than-anticipated jobs report intensified fears over the labor market's health and heightened the likelihood of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Labor Department revealed a drop of 92,000 jobs last month, diverging sharply from economists' predictions of a 59,000 job increase, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.4% compared to expectations of 4.3%.

In related economic data, retail sales fell 0.2% in January, only slightly better than the expected 0.3% decline. This sobering information had a marked impact on major stock indexes, with Dow E-minis down 357 points or 0.74%, S&P 500 E-minis shedding 52.5 points or 0.77%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropping 244 points or 0.97% as of 08:34 a.m. ET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Women's Soccer Team Branded 'Traitors' Amid Anthem Protest

Iran's Women's Soccer Team Branded 'Traitors' Amid Anthem Protest

 Global
2
Middle East Tensions Ground Flights: Mass Repatriation Underway

Middle East Tensions Ground Flights: Mass Repatriation Underway

 Global
3

Middle East Crisis and Its Ripple Effect on Global Markets

 India
4
Russian fertiliser makers can't offset potential Iran-related supply crunch, sources say

Russian fertiliser makers can't offset potential Iran-related supply crunch,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026