Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data

Global financial markets continued their descent on Friday, driven by the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict which propelled oil prices to their highest levels in nearly two years. The turmoil led traders to reassess interest rate cuts and heightened worries over potential impacts on global economic growth.

The situation was further compounded by unexpectedly weak U.S. job figures, with a substantial decline in non-farm payrolls for February. This data sent U.S. Treasury yields falling and softened the dollar, amplifying concerns about the global economy's trajectory. U.S. stock futures and European indexes reacted negatively, with notable losses recorded.

High tensions in the Middle East compounded by Qatar's warnings of a halt in Gulf energy exports also fueled market volatility. The subsequent rise in both U.S. and Brent crude oil prices signals heightened uncertainty ahead, with financial markets bracing for further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)